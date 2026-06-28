“What a loser”: Biden mocks Trump over Reflecting Pool

Depending on where you stand, Joe Biden was either unconcerned or a little too concerned with the dignity of the office of the president when he delivered a speech on Saturday night.

Speaking in Maryland to a room full of Democratic Party donors, the 83-year-old former president called Donald Trump “embarrassing for the country.” Biden tore into his predecessor and successor for “vanity projects” like the White House ballroom and the remodeling of the Reflecting Pool.

“Tearing down the East Wing of the White House making room for his ballroom, putting his name on the Kennedy Center, building an arch in his own honor, even hiring his own pool guy to fix the reflecting pool,” he said. “Whoa! What a loser.”

Related The Democrats are not serious people

Biden seemed genuinely offended by the scale of open corruption and graft in Trump’s second term.

“He has no shame,” Biden said. Trump could care less. Making money off the presidency is one of the reasons he wants to be president.”

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Biden hasn’t waited for perspective on Trump’s second term. He’s repeatedly attacked the president’s conduct as unacceptable and un-American.

In the wake of widespread ICE raids across the country, Biden said that the Trump admin’s violent push for deportations “betrays our most basic values as Americans.”

“Violence and terror have no place in the United States of America, especially when it’s our own government targeting American citizens. No single person can destroy what America stands for and believes in, not even a President, if we — all of America — stand up and speak out,” he wrote on X.

Watch Biden’s speech below via YouTube: