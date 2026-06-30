SCOTUS birthright citizenship decision: MAGA brands Amy Coney Barrett “DEI hire” over “betrayal”

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett was the only originalist on the Supreme Court who held to her supposed beliefs on Tuesday, joining the court’s liberals and conservative jurists Brett Kavanaugh and John Roberts to uphold birthright citizenship in a 6-3 decision.

Barrett joined in Roberts’ majority opinion, which defended the plain language of the Fourteenth Amendment and over a century of judicial precedent laid down by the high court. MAGA can’t forgive her for walking the walk that she talked about so much during her confirmation hearings, however.

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh called Barrett a “DEI hire” and a secret liberal in a post to X.

“Terrible pick,” he wrote. “When’s the last time a Republican president didn’t put a liberal justice on the court?”

Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts called the ruling a “betrayal of the republic” and accused the court of OK-ing an “all-out assault on our sovereignty.”

Donald Trump adviser and white supremacist Stephen Miller said SCOTUS was pushing the U.S. toward “national self-obliteration.” The president himself said the decision was “too bad for our country” and called on Congress to narrow the scope of birthright citizenship.

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Even prior to the birthright citizenship decision, podcaster Megyn Kelly laid into Barrett for her supposed penchant for siding with the court’s liberals. In the wake of the court’s approval of a Mississippi law allowing late mail-in ballots to be counted, Kelly called Barrett a “turncoat.”

“Kagan, Sotomayor, Ketanji Brown Jackson— I have to admire their commitment to their side. They never abandon their side,” she said. “[Barrett is] constantly siding with the left.”