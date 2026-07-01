“I don’t get involved”: Trump dodges questions about over $1 billion in crypto profits

Donald Trump released his mandatory financial disclosure on Wednesday, revealing that he made more than $1 billion on cryptocurrency in 2025.

The president created his own cryptocurrency mere days before being sworn into office a second time. He also holds a significant stake in World Liberty Financial, a crypto firm that was co-founded by his sons. The disclosure reported that Trump made $635 million in royalties from his coin and a further $500 million from WLF.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Trump said he doesn’t “get involved” with the cryptocurrency that bears his name or WLF.

“We have funds that run my money,” he said. “I made a lot of money before I became president. They invest my money and I don’t talk to them. I never even speak to them.”

When a reporter asked what Trump thought of critics who claimed he was “profiting off the presidency,” he brushed them off.

“You know why I’m profiting? Because the stock market’s going up. Everybody’s profiting,” he said. “You have a 401K? How’s your 401K doing? Thank you, President Trump.”

Start your day with essential news from Salon.

Sign up for our free morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Despite his claims of non-involvement, Trump heavily promoted his cryptocurrency in the run up to his inauguration. He offered the top several hundred investors in Trumpcoin the opportunity to dine with him at his Virginia golf club. Those buyers alone spent a reported $148 million on Trump’s cryptocurrency.