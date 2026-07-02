Everything we know about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding

This is not a drill.

The streets around Madison Square Garden have been closed to ensure security. One thousand attendees in black tie are expected. They all have to sign NDAs. There’s a no-phone policy. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding weekend is nigh, and if you’re anywhere on the internet, you already know.

I think it’s considerate of T&T to marry at the start of a 3-day weekend, personally. But the 61 million Americans AAA expects to hit the road in the next few days should count on hearing updates anywhere the signal is strong.

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Preparation for the wedding of the century (so far) began earlier this week, and outlets including the New York Post, the New York Daily News and People are all over it, despite minimal it to be all over. (Do you enjoy photos of forklifts, semi trucks, and rows of equipment cases? Well, feast your eyes.) The Post’s Page Six has been particularly dogged, dropping new details the minute they’re confirmed: A 40-foot mirror ball! An equipment box labeled “Garden Party”! Mysterious shapes covered in black-plastic tarps!

Related We need a break from Taylor Swift

Coverage of the foodstuffs whisked into MSG includes photo evidence of eggs, bell peppers, oranges and arugula. Milk and whipping cream have been spotted, along with French fries and onion rings. Anyone concerned the event might not adequately cover its poultry bases can also breathe easy: “blackened chicken, packaged chicken, boneless skinless chicken breasts and chicken legs” have all been noted. Most intriguing: A Krispy Kreme truck was spied pulling up to the arena. Page Six isn’t jumping to conclusions, though. “[I]t’s unclear whether the donuts are related to the wedding, as there is a [Krispy Kreme] inside Penn Station located just below MSG.”