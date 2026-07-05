Paul Pelosi faces new legal trouble after Napa crash

Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is facing a possible misdemeanor hit-and-run charge after authorities say he struck a legally parked vehicle in California’s Napa Valley and drove away before being stopped by deputies.

According to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred Friday afternoon in the town of Yountville in the Napa Valley area, when the 86-year-old Pelosi allegedly hit an unoccupied parked vehicle while driving his brown Maserati convertible. Witnesses told investigators Pelosi briefly stopped after the collision before continuing to drive approximately a quarter-mile until his vehicle became disabled.

The parked vehicle sustained what authorities described as “major” damage, though no injuries were reported. Deputies who responded to the scene said Pelosi showed no signs of alcohol impairment, and investigators did not arrest him because the incident did not involve injuries or suspected intoxication. Pelosi reportedly told deputies he knew he had struck “something,” but said he was unsure what it was before continuing to drive.

The sheriff’s office has recommended that the Napa County District Attorney’s Office consider filing a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge. Under California law, leaving the scene of a property-damage-only collision without exchanging information or notifying authorities can result in misdemeanor penalties if charges are filed.

Because of Pelosi’s age, the sheriff’s office also submitted a request for the California Department of Motor Vehicles to conduct a driver reexamination, a process that allows the agency to evaluate whether a motorist remains medically fit to drive. Authorities did not indicate the referral was related to impairment or a medical emergency.

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The incident comes four years after Pelosi pled guilty to driving under the influence following a 2022 crash in Napa County. He was sentenced to probation, ordered to complete an alcohol education program and required to install an ignition interlock device in his vehicle.

The district attorney’s office will now review the case and determine whether to file formal charges.