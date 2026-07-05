“We have many friends”: Netanyahu rejects Vance claim that US is Israel’s “only ally”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hit back at claims that Israel is basically friendless on Sunday, telling Fox News‘ Jacqui Heinrich that his country’s global relationships are “not quite as they appear.”

Vice President JD Vance warned top Israeli officials to avoid angering the United States last month, saying any wrenches thrown into a peace deal between the US and Iran by Israel risked losing the support of the “only powerful ally that [they] have anywhere left in the entire world.”

Netanyahu seemed unconcerned on Sunday, saying that Donald Trump is the “greatest friend that [Israel] ever had in the White House.” He added that Israel has other powerful allies outside of the US.

“Many leaders, you know, call me up and say, ‘Hey, look, I’ve got this problem with public opinion, but I want you to know, we respect you, and can we make some deals?'” he said. “We have many, many friends.”

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Netanyahu went on to blame anti-Israel sentiments on fake social media accounts

“It has something to do with the… penetration of social media,” he said. “They have bot farms that push the stuff against America and against Israel. It focuses on young people and young Americans…I think you’ll see a correlation between the penetration of certain social media and the decline in patriotic American feelings and support for Israel.”

Watch the interview below via YouTube: