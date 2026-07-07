“Step aside”: Sanders calls for Platner to drop out amid assault allegations

Bernie Sanders called on Graham Platner to suspend his campaign for Senate on Tuesday.

The independent senator from Vermont had been one of Platner’s biggest boosters throughout his successful Democratic primary campaign in Maine. Sanders’ about-face came after one of Platner’s former romantic partners accused him of sexual assault. In a statement, Sanders urged Platner to let someone else face incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

“I have spoken with Graham Platner about the best path forward for Maine,” Sanders shared. “In light of these very serious allegations, I have recommended that he step aside.”

The progressive veteran and oysterman’s campaign has been troubled nearly from the start. Photos revealed a skull tattoo on Platner’s chest that bore more than a little resemblance to a symbol of the Nazi SS. He had the tattoo covered up following the outcry. Shortly thereafter, controversial Reddit posts from Platner’s account surfaced. Last month, several of Platner’s former flames spoke with the New York Times and accused him of “unsettling” behavior. All of that came to a head on Monday, when one of Platner’s past partners directly accused him of sexual assault in interviews with Politico.

Sanders is not the first elected progressive to pull their support from Platner. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif. and Sen. Rubén Gallego, D-Ariz., withdrew their endorsements following the report. For his part, Platner has denied the allegations.

“Any accusation of nonconsensual behavior is categorically false,” he said on Monday. “Regardless of the inaccuracy of the reporting, but mindful of the political reality it will inflict, we are taking time to reflect on the best path forward.”