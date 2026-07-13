Taco Bell locations are pulling certain ingredients off menus due to cyclosporiasis outbreak

Taco Bell’s Crunchwrap Supreme and Cantina Chicken Bowl are just a few items that may be offered with fewer signature toppings.

An ongoing and widespread outbreak of cyclosporiasis has forced some locations of the fast-food chain to stop serving lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and cilantro-onion — fresh produce items that may be linked to parasitic contamination.

A formal list of locations isn’t currently available. However, signs announcing the lack of toppings have been posted around restaurants in Metro Detroit, according to WWJ and Reddit users who shared photos online.

“We are currently unable to sell Lettuce, Cilantro Onion, Pico de Gallo, and Guacamole due to a nationwide recall,” the sign reads. “We apologize for the inconvenience. Any items ordered that normally come with these items WILL NOT contain them.”

WWJ reported that it’s unclear at this time whether any Taco Bell consumers have gotten sick with cyclosporiasis.

Cyclosporiasis is described as an “intestinal illness” caused by a microscopic parasite known as Cyclospora, per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Cyclospora is spread when people consume foods or drink water that are contaminated with feces. Those infected may be asymptomatic or experience uncomfortable symptoms, including “watery diarrhea with frequent and sometimes explosive bowel movements.”

“Cyclosporiasis is not usually life-threatening,” the CDC further specified.

As of July 9, 843 cases have been reported nationwide, along with 86 hospitalizations. The epicenter of the outbreak is reportedly in Michigan, where more than 1,500 people have fallen sick as of Friday.

Want more great food writing and recipes? Sign up for Salon’s free food newsletter, The Bite.

On July 4, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) urged Southeast Michigan establishments (restaurants and other commercial kitchens) that are preparing, processing, or serving raw produce to take additional measures. They include washing fresh herbs under running water, opting for cooked or frozen raspberries, cooking snow peas, prioritizing whole heads of lettuce rather than prewashed, bagged lettuce and trimming the root and removing the outer layer of green onions.

“These recommendations are particularly important for people who have a higher risk of dehydration or weakened immune systems such as patients on chemotherapy, organ transplant recipients, infants and young children and elderly people,” the agency added.