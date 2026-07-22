Fox News snubs Trump’s election fantasy after learning expensive lesson

Fox News may have been scared straight. After years of amplifying election denialism about the 2020 presidential election, the cable news giant now seems wary of giving Donald Trump’s latest revival of fraud accusations the kind of unquestioning oxygen it used to provide.

On Thursday night, the president stood before the cameras for roughly 22 minutes and delivered a White House speech about an election that ended nearly six years ago. It is worth sitting with this fact before getting to anything else: In the summer of 2026, with a midterm election bearing down on his party, the president used a primetime address to relitigate 2020. Trump announced he had declassified a trove of documents that he said proved foreign interference, voter fraud and a cover-up by the “deep state.” He ordered the Department of Justice to prosecute anyone found responsible. And by every honest account of what those documents actually contained, he proved none of it.

In fact, moments after the address, John Solomon — founder of Just the News and a frequent voice in Trump’s media orbit — admitted to MS Now that no American votes were changed by a foreign power in 2020, 2022 or 2024. Trump’s address was immediately panned by MAGA pundits and voters alike.

While the president’s speech offered nothing new for the history books, the broadcast ecosystem’s response to it revealed a profound shift in the American media landscape.

While the president’s speech offered nothing new for the history books, the broadcast ecosystem’s response to it revealed a profound shift in the American media landscape. The major broadcast networks made swift editorial decisions to distance themselves from the spectacle. ABC, NBC and CNN refused to carry Trump’s address live, opting instead to stream it digitally before airing summary reports later in the evening. CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins articulated the rationale with refreshing clarity, noting that while the network monitors everything the president says, taking the speech live was unwarranted given his “well-documented history of saying blatantly false things about elections.” CBS News initially aired pre-speech analysis and joined the president’s remarks several minutes late, but then abruptly cut away the moment Trump began launching personal attacks against rival news organizations.

Predictably, the administration reacted to this media pushback with furious legal and political retaliation. During the address itself, Trump raged against ABC and NBC, declaring that “fraud like this should mean a revocation of their licenses.” The following morning, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin berated the networks for refusing to broadcast what he insisted were “facts,” demanding to know what the press was trying to cover up and threatening state election officials with “prison time” if they refused to cooperate with federal voter initiatives.

But Federal Communications Commission commissioner Anna Gomez, a Biden appointee, offered a dose of constitutional reality, noting in a statement reported by the Wall Street Journal that it is “ridiculous to call for broadcasters to lose their license simply for making the same editorial decisions they’ve made under presidents of both parties.” Gomez rightly categorized the administration’s threats as a “naked attempt to bully broadcasters” in violation of the First Amendment.

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Yet the most fascinating story of the night was not happening at ABC, NBC or CNN, nor was it found in the familiar chest-thumping of administration cabinet members. The real story was unfolding on the channel that built the modern conservative movement.

Fox News carried the speech live in its entirety. But as Media Matters documented, what followed the second Trump finished speaking was a master class in corporate self-preservation. Rather than rushing to validate the president’s claims, chief political anchor Bret Baier immediately offered a stark, legally cautious disclaimer to his audience. He informed viewers that the network “has not seen the evidence yet and is not in a position to evaluate the accuracy of the president’s statement and claims.” Moments later, on-air correspondent Aishah Hasnie echoed the same caution. Even Sean Hannity, who has historically been the president’s most ardent defender and has welcomed election deniers onto his program nearly 300 times, walked a delicate tightrope. He characterized the president’s claims as “pretty remarkable,” but took great care not to endorse a single allegation as fact, telling viewers, “I’m sure anybody that cares about truth will want to do a deep dive into all of this.”

What followed over the next several days was an almost total blackout of the president’s speech across Fox’s airwaves. The morning after the address, “Fox & Friends,” the network’s flagship three-hour morning show that typically serves as a rallying ground for administration priorities, pointedly neglected to even cover the speech. “The Five,” the powerhouse afternoon panel show that regularly generates the highest ratings in cable news, completely ignored the address on Friday, Monday and Tuesday.

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High-profile evening hosts who normally champion Trump’s populist agenda went completely silent. Laura Ingraham and Jesse Watters chose not to preview or promote the speech in the two prime hours leading up to it, and Ingraham refrained from mentioning it on her Friday, Monday and Tuesday broadcasts. Hannity, despite promising his audience a “deep dive into all this documentation in the days ahead,” promptly took Friday night off and subsequently omitted the topic from his Monday and Tuesday shows. Mark Levin — the man who helped craft the legal theory Trump’s allies used to pressure Vice President Mike Pence into rejecting electors in 2020, and who defended that effort publicly for years — said nothing about the speech on either of his Fox News weekend programs. On “Fox News Sunday,” anchor Shannon Bream allocated a mere four seconds to the entire event, treating it as a footnote before moving on to interview a Democratic senator.

Fox’s deliberate silence did not go unnoticed within the broader right-wing ecosystem.

On Newsmax, host Greg Kelly openly called out Fox News as “fair weather friends” who were abandoning the president when it mattered most. Kelly singled out Bream’s passing mention, asking his audience with visible frustration, “Four seconds on this topic yesterday. Four seconds—didn’t show the document . . . What is up with Fox News? And she’s not the only one avoiding this issue entirely.”

The dissatisfaction extended into the grassroots and elite corners of the MAGA movement itself.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer acknowledged on NewsNation that the speech had alienated many inside the Republican base who were looking for a forward-looking strategy rather than another trip down memory lane. “I saw a lot of negative comments from the MAGA faithful saying, ‘What else can we be doing? What else are we doing?'” Spicer noted, adding pointedly that “raising an issue and not having a solution is a bit of a problem.” Prominent conservative thinker Victor Davis Hanson, a frequent Fox News contributor, expressed frustration on his podcast, lamenting the logistics of 2020 voter turnouts.

To understand why Fox News suddenly treated the president’s latest conspiracy theories like radioactive waste, one must follow the money.

To understand why Fox News suddenly treated the president’s latest conspiracy theories like radioactive waste, one must follow the money. The network famously got burned by Trump’s election claims, agreeing in April 2023to pay a staggering $787.5 million to settle a defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems. That blockbuster settlement came after months of grueling discovery exposed embarrassing internal communications revealing that Fox executives, producers and star hosts privately mocked and disbelieved the false claims about rigged voting machines, even as they broadcast them to millions of viewers in an obvious effort to prevent audience defection to rival networks like Newsmax.

The Dominion settlement was not just a historic financial blow; it was a devastating institutional humiliation that left Fox exposed to continuing legal danger, including an ongoing $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit from voting machine manufacturer Smartmatic. Having paid nearly $800million echoing Trump’s 2020 falsehoods, Fox’s corporate leadership appears to have drawn a firm, permanent line. The network’s legal department now clearly wields a veto over its newsroom and primetime opinion stars. When Trump steps to a podium to claim that Chinese software, stolen voter files or rigged machines altered the course of American democracy, Fox’s lawyers see a multi-million-dollar liability walking onto television screens.

For years, media critics and concerned citizens have wondered whether there was any mechanism capable of checking the spread of dangerous, democracy-eroding disinformation. The post-speech posture of the nation’s most powerful conservative network provides an undeniable answer: Accountability works.

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But this is no redemption arc. Fox News did not suddenly rediscover a high-minded commitment to journalistic integrity, nor is it distancing itself from the claim that the elections were and are rigged. Instead, it is refusing to repeat the legally actionable version of that claim that a defamation lawyer could put in front of a jury.

The network is still promoting the broader “election integrity” push that underlies the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act, which would require proof of citizenship for voter registration, restrict mail-in voting and mandate photo identification at the ballot box. It was also Fox that first reported on Georgia Republican Rep. Buddy Carter’s letter asking the FCC to investigate ABC, NBC and CBS for declining to carry the speech live. Salon reached out to Fox News for comment.

Wariness about one speech is not the same as caution about the project the speech was meant to serve. In a capitalist media ecosystem, a $787.5 million fine speaks louder than any ethical standard.