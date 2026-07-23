Is 5 cups of coffee a day too much?

Have you ever been judged for how many cups of coffee you drink on the daily? If so, you may be thrilled to know that drinking more than a cup of caffeine — even two or three cups — is totally safe.

That’s according to a new statement from the American Heart Association, published Monday in its flagship peer-reviewed scientific journal “Circulation.” The latest research found that drinking up to 400 milligrams of caffeine per day, which is equivalent to up to five 8-ounce cups of caffeinated coffee, is “generally” safe for most adults and may be linked to a lower risk of several cardiovascular conditions, like heart failure, heart disease and stroke.

“Caffeine consumed in coffee is a key part of daily life for millions of people, and in our review of the most recent research, for most adults, intake of up to 400 mg of caffeine/day, the equivalent of up to 5 cups of caffeinated coffee per day without added sugars or fillers, is safe and does not increase cardiovascular risk,” said Gregory M. Marcus, M.D., M.A.S., FAHA, chair of the statement’s volunteer writing group, in the AHA release. “However, high doses of caffeine, such as those found in energy drinks including energy shots, may have harmful effects on the heart and should be avoided.”

The consumption of caffeinated coffee — without any added sugars, sweeteners, flavors or fillers — was linked to a lower risk of Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, heart failure and some irregular heart rhythms, the statement added. The AHA noted that although adding sugar, flavored syrups, milk and/or cream to coffee “likely reduces” coffee’s potential health benefits, more research is needed to understand the full impact of such additives.

Drinking more than 400 milligrams of caffeine per day was associated with negative cardiovascular effects, including an increased risk of high blood pressure and irregular heart rhythm. The AHA specifically pointed to energy drinks and energy shots, which contain higher levels of caffeine per fluid ounce compared to caffeinated coffee.

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Despite the recent findings, the statement authors specified that studying the effects of caffeine on the cardiovascular system remains “challenging” because the observed benefits may be caused by other compounds in coffee.

“For example, experimental studies suggest that the bioactive compounds in coffee may have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which may help explain some health benefits,” the AHA said.

“It’s also difficult to separate the effects of caffeine from other ingredients usually added to coffee, such as milk, cream, flavored syrups and/or sugar. In addition, most studies on caffeine are observational, meaning they cannot prove cause and effect.”

Simply put, caffeine is complex. But don’t let that stop you from drinking it unabashedly. Just enjoy it in moderation. And, please, listen to your body.