Police publicly release ransom notes in Nancy Guthrie disappearance case

Six months after the publicly released two previously withheld ransom notes while the family renewed its plea for anyone with information to come forward.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department released the handwritten notes Friday, saying investigators believe the author’s distinctive language, grammar and phrasing could be recognized by someone who knows the writer. Authorities said making the documents public is an investigative strategy aimed at generating fresh leads as the high-profile kidnapping case reaches the six-month mark.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, disappeared from her Arizona home on Feb. 1. According to investigators, the first note, received the following day, demanded $4 million in cryptocurrency in exchange for her safe return. A second note, sent several days later, claimed she died shortly after the abduction and had been “buried in nature.”

Authorities stressed they have not confirmed that claim and continue to investigate the case as an active kidnapping. Detectives said DNA evidence, surveillance footage and other forensic material remain under review, and more than $1 million in reward money is still being offered for information leading to a breakthrough. Investigators hope someone will recognize the writing style or other details contained in the notes and contact law enforcement.

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Marking six months since her mother’s disappearance, Savannah Guthrie shared an emotional public appeal, calling the anniversary “an agony beyond words” and urging anyone with information to help investigators. She thanked supporters who have continued searching for answers while asking the public to closely examine the newly released notes.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information about Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance or the ransom notes to contact investigators, saying even seemingly minor details could prove significant as the search continues.