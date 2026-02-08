“Bring her home”: Guthrie pleads with kidnappers in heartbreaking video

Savannah Guthrie shared a message to Instagram on Saturday, meant for her mother’s suspected kidnappers.

The “Today” show host said that they “will pay” a ransom for the return of her 84-year-old mother. While information about the suspected kidnappers has been sparse, Guthrie’s message indicated that they had received demands for her mother’s return.

“We received your message and we understand,” Guthrie said. “We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us and we will pay.”

Guthrie’s mother, Nancy, was reported missing from her home in Tucson, Ariz. last week. Investigators suspected foul play almost immediately, telling reporters that the 84-year-old “didn’t just walk out.” President Donald Trump announced that the FBI was at the disposal of local authorities earlier this week.

“I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family’s, and Local Law Enforcement’s, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY,” Trump wrote on Wednesday on Truth Social. “We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely.”

Guthrie was scheduled to anchor NBC’s coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. However, she pulled out of the event just days before the opening ceremony due to the ongoing crisis in her family.