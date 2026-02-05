Trump puts FBI at “complete disposal” of authorities searching for Savannah Guthrie’s mom

President Donald Trump has directed the FBI to be at the “complete disposal” of Arizona law enforcement as the search for the mother of “Today” host Savannah Guthrie continues.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen Saturday night at her home outside Tucson, Arizona. She was reported missing by her family after a member of the 84-year-old’s church congregation reported that she was not present at a church service. Due to the elderly woman’s limited mobility and signs of forced entry at her home, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said she was “taken” from her home.

Trump said he spoke with the morning news host about providing federal assistance and “all resources” available to investigate her mother’s disappearance.

“I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family’s, and Local Law Enforcement’s, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY,” Trump wrote on Wednesday on Truth Social. “We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely.”

Start your day with essential news from Salon.

Sign up for our free morning newsletter, Crash Course.

According to Axios, FBI Director Kash Patel was on his way to Tucson on Wednesday to coordinate operations.

Following reports of a ransom note sent to Pima County authorities, Savannah Guthrie and her siblings appeared in a video on Wednesday evening and pleaded with the kidnappers for the safe return of their mother.

“We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated,” she said. “We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us.”

The Pima County Sheriff’s Office said that no suspects have been identified yet, and that they are “taking all leads seriously.”