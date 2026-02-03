“Didn’t just walk out”: “Today” host Savannah Guthrie’s mother missing

“Today” host Savannah Guthrie‘s mother was reported missing from her Tucson, Ariz. home on Sunday.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing by her family after a member of her church said she was not in attendance. Investigators believe Guthrie “didn’t just walk out” on her own because of limited mobility and signs of forced entry.

“We believe she was taken out of the home against her will, and that’s how this investigation is moving,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said in an interview with NBC Nightly News Monday.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Nanos did not offer many more answers. No new information was shared and the sheriff refused to share any leads in the case.

Nanos said the Sheriff’s department does not yet have access to video footage captured by security cameras operated by private companies, but is working to receive that information. He expressed frustration that they do not have the footage yet, but said companies are being cooperative. Nanos did not confirm or deny reports that blood was found in the home. Investigators have publicly said DNA evidence was found, but have not turned up any particular suspects.

Search efforts have been extensive. The FBI, local officials and Border Patrol officers collaborated on the case, deploying search dogs, drones and helicopters sweeps. As of Monday, Nanos said they were pulling back search efforts.

“We don’t see this as a search mission so much as it is a crime scene,” he said Monday.

Savannah Guthrie posted a statement Monday calling for prayers.

“Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant,” she wrote. “Bring her home.”