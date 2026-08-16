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Last week, I wrote about the pasta that finally taught me how to shop at the farmers market. What I didn’t mention was that I ate the first quarter of my bowl standing up, at the bar top between my kitchen and the little alcove where our two-person table sits. I had simply stopped there. The cornbread crumbs were crisp, the chèvre was creamy, the squash had gone sweet and spicy and jammy after some time over low heat, and together they briefly became more interesting than wherever I had been headed.

I don’t want to overstate the revelation. I know what happens when you apply butter and patience to good vegetables. Still, that particular bit of alchemy never gets old to me. Especially when I realized that what was in the bowl had begun as a five-item farmers market haul, helped along by a few things I already had at home. One excellent thing, I was reminded, is often enough. Want more great food writing and recipes? Sign up for Salon’s free food newsletter, The Bite. The five recipes below all begin the same way: with one market find good enough to make me want to cook — sweet corn, ripe peaches, September carrots, a jar of hot giardiniera — and a wickedly simple form to build around it. Pasta. Baked rice. Simple syrup. A rolled pastry. Snack cake. Some of what you need may come from the market, especially at one with eggs, cheese, dairy or even pizza dough on offer; the rest can happily come from your pantry or the supermarket.

The market doesn’t have to provide dinner. Sometimes it just has to provide the idea. Jammy summer squash pasta with chèvre and cornbread crumbs Yields 4 servings Prep Time 15 minutes Cook Time 1 hours 35 minutes This is the pasta that finally taught me how to shop at the farmers market: Start with a form, bring home one or two beautiful things and give them somewhere to land. Here, grated yellow summer squash and onion spend the better part of an hour over low heat, slowly becoming soft, sweet and jammy. Miso, honey and red-pepper flakes deepen the mixture; pasta water turns it glossy enough to tuck itself into the tubes and folds of a sturdy short pasta. This is not a 30-minute dinner, and there is no reason to pretend otherwise. Think of it instead as a very light weekend project, the kind you can tend occasionally while doing something else nearby. The toppings are market-flexible, too: Use whatever chèvre or goat cheese you find, whether it crumbles into little pillows or lands in soft clouds, and turn a leftover hunk of cornbread into crisp, salty crumbs. Ingredients 2 medium yellow summer squash

1 medium onion, roughly chopped

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, olive oil or a combination

Kosher salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 tablespoon white miso paste

2 teaspoons honey

½ teaspoon red-pepper flakes, plus more to taste

1 pound short, sturdy pasta, such as rigatoni, shells or cavatappi

1 cup coarsely crumbled cornbread

Olive oil, for the skillet

Flaky salt, optional

About 4 ounces chèvre, or more to taste

½ cup loosely packed chopped fresh basil Preparation Prepare the vegetables: Grate the summer squash on the large holes of a box grater. Roughly chop the onion by hand, or pulse it briefly in a food processor until finely chopped but not puréed. Start the sauce: In a large, wide skillet or Dutch oven, heat the butter, olive oil or combination of the two over low heat. Add the squash, onion and a pinch of kosher salt. Cook slowly, stirring occasionally, for 45 to 60 minutes. The vegetables should become deeply soft and jammy while retaining a little texture; you are not trying to cook them into a completely smooth paste. Taste occasionally and adjust the salt and pepper as needed. Deepen the flavor: Once the vegetables are soft and jammy, stir in the garlic powder, miso, honey and red-pepper flakes. Continue cooking over low heat for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the seasonings have melded into the squash. Make the cornbread crumbs: While the squash cooks, tear the cornbread into roughly pebble-size pieces by hand, or pulse it briefly in a food processor. Lightly coat the bottom of a skillet with olive oil and set it over medium heat. Add the cornbread and cook, stirring and turning occasionally, until crisp and golden. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain and season with flaky salt while still warm, if desired. Cook the pasta: Bring a large pot of well-salted water to a boil and cook the pasta until just shy of al dente. Before draining, reserve at least 1 cup of the pasta cooking water. Build the sauce: Take the squash mixture off the heat for a moment. Add the drained pasta and a splash of reserved pasta water and toss to combine. Return the pan to low heat and continue adding pasta water, a splash at a time, stirring gently, until the squash loosens into a glossy sauce that works its way into the pasta’s tubes, ridges and folds. Finish: Remove from the heat and stir in the chopped basil. Taste and adjust the salt, black pepper and red-pepper flakes as needed. Serve: Divide among four bowls. Top each generously with chèvre — crumbled if firm, dolloped if soft and spreadable — and about ¼ cup of the crisp cornbread crumbs.

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Honeyed peach and black pepper syrup

Yields 2 cups Prep Time 10 minutes Cook Time 20 minutes

A jar of fruit syrup in the refrigerator is one of those small things that can make summer feel remarkably well-appointed. This version simmers ripe peaches with honey and whole black peppercorns until the fruit collapses and the syrup turns fragrant, floral and just a little prickly. I prefer mine on the less-sweet side, but both the honey and pepper are easy to adjust depending on your fruit and your taste.

Use it anywhere a little concentrated summer would be welcome: shaken into cocktails or mocktails, stirred into iced matcha or sparkling water, drizzled over gelato or spooned onto yogurt. Peaches are particularly lovely here, though I’ve made the same syrup with blackberries to equally good effect.

Ingredients

3 ripe peaches

1 cup water

½ to ¾ cup honey, depending on desired sweetness

1 to 2 tablespoons whole black peppercorns, depending on desired intensity

Preparation

Prepare the peaches: Peel the peaches, if desired, then remove the pits and roughly chop the fruit. Peeling produces a slightly cleaner finished syrup, but because the mixture will eventually be strained, leaving the skins on works perfectly well. Simmer the syrup: Combine the peaches, water, honey and black peppercorns in a medium saucepan. Bring to a gentle simmer over medium heat, then reduce the heat as needed to maintain it. Mash the fruit: Simmer for 15 to 20 minutes. As the peaches soften, periodically crush them against the side of the saucepan with the back of a wooden spoon or a potato masher to help release their juices. For a stronger peach and pepper flavor, let the mixture simmer toward the longer end of the range. Strain: Set a fine-mesh strainer over a bowl or heatproof measuring cup and pour in the syrup. Press firmly on the peaches with the back of a spoon to extract as much liquid, color and flavor as possible. Discard the solids and peppercorns. Cool and store: Let the syrup cool, then transfer it to a jar with a lid or a deli container. Refrigerate and use within about 1 week for the best flavor.

Hot giardiniera rolls

Yields 8-12 servings Prep Time 20 minutes Cook Time 25 minutes

Somewhere between a pizza roll and a savory breakfast pastry, these start with prepared pizza dough. Some of my better local farmers markets sell it in sweet little rounds, but you can also buy it from your local supermarket. Roll it out cinnamon-roll style, spread with cream cheese, Parmesan, herbs and hot giardiniera, then coil, slice and nestle the spirals together in a buttered skillet.

I like this recipe in particular because if the farmers market has otherwise failed you, there is a decent chance the pickle table has not. Even when the tomatoes are gone and the bread stall is picked clean, you can usually find some jar of something sharp, spicy and brined: giardiniera, hot peppers, spicy dills, pickled carrots.

Giardiniera is my first choice here — jars of it seem to appear at every Chicago market — but think of the filling as a template for whatever good, spicy pickled thing you bring home. Change the herbs accordingly: chives and parsley are excellent with giardiniera, while Mexican-style pickled carrots practically beg for cilantro and oregano.

Ingredients

1 pound prepared pizza dough, at room temperature

4 to 6 ounces cream cheese, softened

½ cup finely grated Parmesan

½ cup well-drained, chopped hot giardiniera

¼ cup chopped fresh herbs, preferably chives and parsley

2 tablespoons butter, divided

Preparation