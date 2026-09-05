Strip clubs, closet duty and Trump’s former Labor Secretary

Former Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer oversaw a workplace described by employees as “toxic, intimidating and humiliating,” according to a new watchdog report that includes allegations of drinking on the job, misuse of government resources and a trip to a strip club where a reluctant member of her security detail was directed to tip a partially nude dancer.

The Department of Labor‘s Office of Inspector General released the report Thursday following a months-long investigation into Chavez-DeRemer, who resigned from the Trump administration in April. Investigators interviewed 53 current and former employees and reviewed more than 500 documents, images and videos.

Among the findings, investigators said Chavez-DeRemer developed an “inappropriately close and unprofessional relationship” with a senior member of her security detail, though they did not find evidence establishing that the relationship was romantic or sexual.

The report details one incident during personal travel in Oregon when Chavez-DeRemer allegedly visited a strip club with members of her security detail. According to investigators, she gave her driver money and instructed him to give it to a performer. When the agent resisted, a superior told him to comply.

Chavez-DeRemer then allegedly handed him additional cash and instructed him to drop the bills individually onto the partially nude dancer.

The indignities apparently did not stop at the club.

Investigators found that Chavez-DeRemer repeatedly used federal employees for personal errands, including sending her personal aide and executive assistant to her home during the workday to organize her bedroom closet. Employees were later instructed to send her video showing their completed work.

The report also found that Chavez-DeRemer and senior staff drank alcohol on federal property without authorization and alleged that employees who declined to drink were sometimes mocked.

Senior staff were accused of demeaning employees and making staffing decisions based on appearance. One employee was reportedly moved because a senior aide did not want a “fat person” visible in the front office. Another employee was allegedly advised against cutting her hair short because she might look like a lesbian.

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Investigators concluded that Chavez-DeRemer appeared aware of abusive conduct by senior staff but failed to intervene, violating Labor Department harassment policy.

Her attorney has emphasized that the investigation did not conclude Chavez-DeRemer violated federal law.

The report did, however, conclude that the woman once charged with overseeing the federal agency responsible for protecting American workers failed to follow several of her own department’s workplace policies.