“GIVE THEM NIGHTMARES”: Trump unleashes AI robot army

President Donald Trump spent part of his Labor Day weekend commanding armies of giant robots, threatening his enemies with nightmares and launching attacks from space — at least according to the flood of artificial intelligence-generated imagery on his Truth Social feed.

Trump posted dozens of images over Sunday and Monday, depicting himself in an array of fantastical scenarios. The posts ranged from imagined meetings with George Washington to reshaping Iran in his own image, but some of the most striking portrayed the president commanding futuristic military forces.

In one image, Trump walked through a darkened Washington surrounded by red-eyed robotic soldiers beneath the words, “THEY WILL NEVER SLEEP AGAIN.” Another declared, “THEY WILL DREAM OF US FOREVER,” while a third showed Trump seated amid an army of robots with the warning, “GIVE THEM NIGHTMARES.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Trump also shared an image depicting a purported “next generation” Space Force service dress uniform, which said its design was inspired by the uniform from “Starship Troopers.” The actual Space Force unveiled its new service dress earlier this year after years of development.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The posts prompted alarm and ridicule online, with several Trump critics calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked. The amendment provides a process for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare a president unable to discharge the duties of the office. Neither Vice President JD Vance nor members of Trump’s Cabinet have indicated they intend to pursue such an action.

The futuristic imagery comes as the United States remains at war with Iran, where Trump’s use of AI-generated military imagery has previously blurred fantasy and reality. Last month, Trump posted an AI-generated video depicting Iran’s Kharg Island being destroyed despite U.S. officials saying no such attack had occurred. Vance later said Trump was “sending a message” to Iran with the post.

The fantasy continued beyond Trump’s personal account. The official White House X account posted a video overnight depicting Trump as the DC Comics superhero Green Lantern, using a glowing power ring to conjure images of a border wall, American manufacturing and U.S. military forces.

By Monday morning, Trump had returned to text, marking Labor Day with a message attacking “Radical Left Lunatics, Communists, and Dumocrats” and promising Republicans would “win the Midterms, BIG.”