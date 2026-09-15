Jasmine Crockett’s praise of Chris Brown hit a nerve

This story was originally reported by Shefali Luthra of The 19th. Meet Shefali and read more of their reporting on gender, politics and policy.

What happened: Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Texas Democrat, took the stage in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday to honor R&B singer Chris Brown, delivering official congressional remarks highlighting his career. (She also honored Usher, but people are generally not mad about that.)

“Right now, we are experiencing Black joy to the highest level,” Crockett said, according to video of the event. “And I wanted to make sure we document that in the Congressional Record.”

Why are people mad: Brown pleaded guilty to felony assault of then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009. Rihanna was hospitalized after injuries she sustained in the altercation, and a judge issued a restraining order.

It’s probably the most well-known incidence of violence in his career but far from the only one. Brown was involved in a January 2013 altercation with singer Frank Ocean. That October, he was arrested after punching a man, ultimately pleading guilty to misdemeanor assault charges. An ex-girlfriend received a five-year restraining order against Brown in 2017. He also pleaded guilty in July to “affray,” or threatening violence, in a case in England in which prosecutors accused him of hitting a man with a tequila bottle; he is scheduled for sentencing in October.

Brown doesn’t just have a “controversy” section on his Wikipedia entry — there’s a whole separate entry devoted to “Legal issues of Chris Brown.”

The criticism: Some people online pointed out that Black women face higher rates of domestic violence than average. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that about 45 percent experienced stalking, physical and sexual violence.

“What the hell is @jasmineforus thinking? This is such a bizarre and unacceptable misstep,” feminist writer Roxane Gay posted on the social media platform Threads.

Why you know Crockett: She is a high-profile member of Congress who’s a regular on cable news shows. She lost the Democratic U.S. Senate primary against James Talarico this year. She’s been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and of Republican efforts to draw congressional maps that are friendlier to them — and, in some cases, dilute the power of Black voters.

Crockett also drew criticism in March 2025 when she called Gov. Greg Abbott, who uses a wheelchair, “Governor Hot Wheels,” though she said the nickname was not about his wheelchair use. Her comments in a December 2024 interview that some Latinx voters had a “slave mentality” for supporting President Donald Trump also sparked backlash.

Crockett’s term in Congress will end in January.