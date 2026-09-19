Trump touts “Infinite Life” deal with Greenland

President Donald Trump celebrated a new security agreement with Denmark and Greenland as an “Infinite Life” deal that gives the United States “permanent control” over security on the Arctic island, even as key details of the agreement remain undisclosed.

In a lengthy Truth Social post Friday, Trump said the United States would “FOREVER have the complete ability to do what is necessary in Greenland” and would immediately begin developing a “large Military presence” there.

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Trump also said no U.S. adversary would be allowed to establish a military presence or make sensitive investments in Greenland without written U.S. approval.

Denmark and Greenland have described the agreement more narrowly.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the deal recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark and Greenlanders’ right to self-determination. Greenland’s government has also welcomed the security agreement while emphasizing that sovereignty remains intact.

The full agreement has not been released, leaving unanswered questions about the size of an expanded U.S. military presence and how much authority Washington would have over foreign investments.

The United States already has extensive military access to Greenland under a 1951 defense agreement with Denmark and operates Pituffik Space Base on the island. The new agreement is expected to make U.S. access permanent and prohibit adversarial nations from establishing bases there.

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Trump has repeatedly argued that U.S. control of Greenland is necessary for national security and previously refused to rule out using military force to acquire the territory, alarming Denmark and other NATO allies.

The president called Friday’s agreement a “dream come true.”

The pact is expected to be formally signed during next week’s United Nations General Assembly in New York. It must still go through parliamentary procedures in Denmark and Greenland before taking effect.