Sen. Kennedy: Trump goes from “Zero to a-hole in 3 seconds”

Sen. John Kennedy criticized President Donald Trump on Sunday for publicly sharing what appeared to be Sen. Tom Cotton‘s cellphone number, saying the president can go from “zero to a-hole in three seconds.”

The Louisiana Republican was asked on NBC’s “Meet the Press” whether Trump’s attack on a fellow Republican over daylight saving time helps the party just one month before the midterm elections.

“Every now and then there are disputes in Congress that have existential significance for Western civilization,” Kennedy said. “Daylight saving time is not one of them.”

In his typical folksy ramble, Kennedy defended Cotton, R-Ark., who has opposed legislation that would make daylight saving time permanent. “Tom is a rock star senator,” Kennedy said. “If you get between him and what’s best for Arkansas, he’ll devour you like a light snack.”

Kennedy also called Trump a friend before searching for a way to describe the president. “The president, as we know, can be sometimes — um — he exists loudly,” Kennedy said. “He can be tempestuous. He can go from zero to a-hole in three seconds.”

“I don’t think he should have given out Tom’s cell phone number,” Kennedy added. “I don’t think that’s going to help convince Tom.”

Trump spent much of Saturday attacking Cotton for opposing the Sunshine Protection Act, publishing what he said was the senator’s cellphone number and urging Arkansas voters to call him. The president demanded that Republicans “LOCK THE CLOCK” and argued that permanent daylight saving time would provide more afternoon sunlight.

The exchange came after Kennedy offered a blunt assessment of Republicans’ position heading into November. He called cost of living the election’s biggest issue and warned his party against dismissing voters’ economic concerns.

“Telling them not to believe their own lying checkbooks is not going to work,” Kennedy said. “Some of that is our fault,” he added. “We should have done more.”

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Kennedy may also be looking beyond this year’s elections. Asked directly whether he was considering running for president in 2028, Kennedy answered, “Yeah.”

The 74-year-old senator said he currently plans to seek reelection to the Senate but would consider a White House bid if he became dissatisfied with the Republican field.

“If a bunch of goobers run, and I think they’re goobers and one of the goobers might win, and I think I can do a better job,” Kennedy said, “I would consider running.”