Trump demands Fox cover more Trump

President Donald Trump lashed out at Fox News on Sunday morning for not covering his campaign rallies — while the network was covering his campaign rallies.

Trump took particular issue with “Fox & Friends Sunday,” complaining in a lengthy Truth Social post that the program wasn’t giving enough attention to his Saturday rally in Ohio or recent appearances in Alabama, Texas and Oklahoma.

“Sad to see that Fox & Friends (Sunday) is not covering our packed house and incredibly enthusiastic (beyond!) Rally last night in Ohio,” Trump wrote.

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But shortly before Trump published his complaint, “Fox & Friends” aired a segment about the Ohio rally focused on his comments about artificial intelligence data centers.

Trump nevertheless warned that his supporters wanted to see his rallies on Fox “or they will very quickly stop watching. Like I am doing right now!” Apparently, posting while watching the network he said he was tuning out.

The president accused Fox of spending too much time talking to “Communists, Socialists, and Dumocrats, often without rebuttal,” and singled out “The Five” co-host Jessica Tarlov.

“We don’t like stupid Jessica Tarlov, and all of the others, that are forced down MAGA’S throats,” Trump wrote.

Trump also offered his own explanation for Maria Bartiromo‘s recent departure from Fox Business, claiming the longtime host was fired “because she complained about not being allowed to cover ‘TRUMP.’”

Fox announced last month that it was parting ways with Bartiromo after more than 12 years. Her departure followed reports that she shared confidential internal guidance about the network’s Trump coverage with the White House. Bartiromo’s attorney disputed reports that she had been fired.

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Trump concluded by telling Fox what he believes the network should be covering. “Cover our ‘happenings,’ and not the opposition to Greatness for America,” he wrote, warning that Fox could otherwise end up with ratings comparable to CNN or MSNBC.

“Remember, Fox tried this act once before, and almost went out of business,” Trump added. “That can happen again!”