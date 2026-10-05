Your soup needs a little vinegar

There comes a point in the life of many soups when they get a little sleepy.
This happens especially often with soups that are creamy, starchy or — blessedly — both. Everything is humming along just fine. The onions are soft. The garlic is fragrant. The spices have bloomed. You taste a spoonful and think, Hmm. So you add another pinch of seasoning. You taste again. Still: Hmm.
At this point, most of us instinctively reach for the salt.
But I’d like to gently intercept your hand on the way there and redirect it toward wherever you keep your vinegar. Some swear by the pantry, others insist upon the refrigerator; we will not allow ourselves to be distracted from our soup scholarship by these sectarian squabbles (at least not this week).
Because sometimes your soup doesn’t need more salt. It needs acid.
A small splash of vinegar at the end of cooking can give a tired pot an almost startling jolt. Vegetables taste brighter. Herbs seem greener. Starchy soups feel less pasty on the tongue. Spices that had faded into the background suddenly become legible again. Depending on how much you add, you might even get a delectable little Oh, what is that? pucker at the end of each bite.
I love lemon in soup, too. Sometimes I want the lemon flavor to be the whole point: a lemony avgolemono, for instance, or a chicken stew that tastes unabashedly citrusy. But lemon can announce itself loudly. Same with lime.
Vinegar can be more like a gentle wake-up than a glass of water to the face.
I first really understood this while making Alison Roman’s dill-packed potato-leek soup, published originally a little over five years ago, which finishes with white wine vinegar. Roman writes that the vinegar makes the soup taste “almost like a pickle.” I went into the recipe expecting exactly that, was delighted to find it delivered and started experimenting with the same trick in soups of my own.
The key here is finishing with vinegar. There are, of course, soups where acidity is built in earlier: Chinese hot-and-sour soups, borscht and various Eastern European sour soups all have their own traditions and techniques. But that’s a different lesson.
For our purposes, cook your soup until it’s essentially done. Then, before making the final salt adjustment, add about 1/2 teaspoon to 1 teaspoon of vinegar. Stir it in thoroughly and give it a moment. I actually like to step away from the stove at this point. Get some water. Wash a spoon. Pop my head out the kitchen window like a dog on a road trip. Then come back and taste again.
Vinegar is firmly in the category of ingredients that are easier to add than subtract. You’re not necessarily trying to make the soup taste vinegary. You’re waiting for everything else in the pot to suddenly taste more like itself.
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Different vinegars naturally play better with different soups. Red wine vinegar is wonderful with hearty lentil, bean and farro soups, and I love it in beef stew. It can also rescue a tomato soup that’s drifted too far toward sweetness.
White wine vinegar — or even plain distilled white vinegar — is excellent with potatoes, creamy chicken soups and corn chowders. Think of the logic of salt-and-vinegar potato chips: starch loves that sharp little counterpoint.
For sweeter, earthier soups made with squash or root vegetables, I tend toward vinegars with a little fruitiness of their own, like apple cider vinegar or my current favorite, white balsamic.
There are exceptions. I probably wouldn’t start splashing vinegar into a delicate seafood bisque. And broccoli-cheddar soup, for me, remains a no-fly zone. Not every pot requires intervention.
But many do.
I learned to cook thinking that “finishing” a dish meant adding enough salt and pepper. Then fresh herbs were a revelation. Acid was another one: a reminder that a finished dish doesn’t necessarily need more flavor so much as it sometimes needs contrast.
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That’s especially true of this week’s soup: a hot honey carrot and sweet potato number built with garlic, onion, coriander, paprika, cumin, red pepper flakes and miso, then rounded out with savory stock and coconut milk.
Before the vinegar, it tasted good — but a little too sweet and a little too earthy. The white balsamic changed the geometry of the whole bowl. The sweetness of the vegetables became more nuanced instead of landing like a sledgehammer. The spices emerged. The stock tasted more savory. And instead of registering immediately, the hot honey left a gentle warmth at the back of each bite.
So that’s your homework for week two of Soup School: When your next pot tastes fine but somehow unfinished, don’t automatically add another shower of salt.
Add a little vinegar.
Let it sink in.
Then taste again.
Building on last week’s lesson, this soup starts in the oven, where carrots, sweet potatoes, scallions, miso, hot honey and a deliberately assertive amount of spice get deeply caramelized before ever meeting the stockpot. Coconut milk softens the edges.
Then, incorporating this week’s lesson, white balsamic or apple cider vinegar keeps the root vegetables’ sweetness from becoming cloying.
A note on the spices: There are a lot of them. That’s intentional. Sweet potatoes and carrots can take it, and the coconut milk mellows everything considerably. If you’re particularly sensitive to heat, though, feel free to scale back the red pepper flakes and hot honey.
Ingredients
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2 medium carrots, roughly chopped
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1 cup diced sweet potato, fresh or frozen
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2 tablespoons sliced scallion greens, plus more for serving
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1 tablespoon olive oil
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3 teaspoons garlic powder
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3 teaspoons onion powder
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3 teaspoons ground coriander
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3 teaspoons smoked paprika
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3 teaspoons ground cumin
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3 teaspoons red pepper flakes, or less to taste
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1 tablespoon white miso paste
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3 teaspoons hot honey, plus more to taste if desired
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1 cup chicken or vegetable stock, divided
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1 cup full-fat canned coconut milk
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White balsamic vinegar or apple cider vinegar, as needed
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Kosher salt, to taste
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Coconut cream, for serving
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Crusty bread, for serving
Directions
- Heat the oven to 425 F.
- Add the carrots, sweet potato and scallions to a Dutch oven. Drizzle with the olive oil, then add the garlic powder, onion powder, coriander, smoked paprika, cumin, red pepper flakes and miso. Drizzle the hot honey over everything and toss thoroughly to coat.
- Transfer the uncovered Dutch oven to the oven and roast for about 25 minutes, until the vegetables are tender and beginning to caramelize around the edges.
- Remove the pot from the oven. Transfer about half of the vegetable mixture to a blender and blend until smooth, then return it to the Dutch oven. Alternatively, use an immersion blender directly in the pot, stopping while plenty of texture remains.
- Set the Dutch oven over medium heat and add 1/2 cup of the chicken or vegetable stock. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture becomes thick and deeply aromatic. Add the remaining 1/2 cup stock and the coconut milk.
- Bring to a gentle simmer and cook for about 20 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld and the soup to thicken slightly.
- Remove the soup from the heat. Add 1 teaspoon of white balsamic or apple cider vinegar and stir well. Give it a moment, then taste. Continue adding vinegar, 1 teaspoon at a time, until the soup tastes bright and the sweetness, spice and savoriness feel balanced.
- Only then, add salt to taste.
- Ladle into bowls and finish simply with fresh scallions and a small swirl of coconut cream. Serve with crusty bread.
This story originally appeared in “The Bite,” my weekly food newsletter for Salon. If you enjoyed it and would like more essays, recipes, technique explainers and interviews sent straight to your inbox, subscribe here.
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