Behind Kelly Clarkson’s “hazel eyes”: A $15K bird

A five-minute shopping trip to Brooklyn has turned into a multimillion-view social media feud for Kelly Clarkson, who accused a novelty shop of treating her like Julia Roberts’ character in *Pretty Woman* — all over a $15,000 mechanical singing bird.

Clarkson visited Art of Play, a high-end shop on Atlantic Avenue, on Saturday and said an employee looked at her as though she couldn’t afford its merchandise.

“Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy,” Clarkson wrote on X, adding that an employee offered to find her something comparable.

“Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale,” she wrote, suggesting others visit the store if they enjoyed being treated like Roberts’ character in the 1990 film.

The object at the center of the dispute was Molly, a mechanical yellow bird mounted on the store’s wall and used in its magic shows.

Art of Play responded Sunday that Molly was permanently attached to the wall and wasn’t for sale, although it acknowledged that Clarkson’s description of the encounter would resonate with anyone who had felt judged while shopping.

“Imagine our surprise when our small local business was suddenly attacked by 8 million people who have never visited our store,” the business wrote on Instagram, describing the backlash as a “surreal experience.”

Clarkson disputed the explanation, saying she had pointed to a $15,000 price tag and been told the bird was available. She accused the employee of looking her up and down before offering to find her something comparable.

“So you’re not only rude, you’re also a liar. Got it,” Clarkson wrote.

In a subsequent statement, Art of Play said a nearly identical bird made by Seattle artist Bliss Kolb was available for $15,000. The store also said it offered Clarkson a German-made alternative priced at $2,000, but that she left before seeing it.

The business said it had contacted Clarkson privately in hopes of resolving the disagreement.

Its original response ended with a pointed reference to one of the singer’s biggest hits. “As a talented popular singer once said ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,’” the store wrote.

By Monday morning, Clarkson’s original post had been viewed more than 40 million times, according to The New York Times. The dispute has divided social media users between those sympathetic to Clarkson’s experience and others who say her enormous platform has unleashed disproportionate backlash against a small business.

Clarkson rejected the suggestion that supporting small businesses meant overlooking poor treatment.

“I love small businesses and know they are important and I always support them, but you don’t get a free pass to treat people less than in your store just because you are a small business,” she wrote. “It’s not that hard to be kind.”

Art of Play said it has contacted Clarkson privately in hopes of clearing up the dispute.