Trump calls controversial Ramaswamy attack ad “hitting pay dirt”

President Donald Trump is turning on Ohio‘s Republican governor, Mike DeWine, after the outgoing governor criticized a controversial campaign advertisement featuring the estranged mother of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton.

In a lengthy Truth Social post, Trump defended Republican nominee Vivek Ramaswamy‘s decision to air the ad, which accuses Acton of lying about her childhood, and lashed out at members of his own party who have called for its removal.

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“Our RINO Governor of Ohio, Mike DeWine, who I unfortunately helped get elected years ago,” Trump wrote, accusing DeWine of being “disloyal to the Republican Party.” Trump also suggested DeWine opposed Ramaswamy because the candidate would outperform him as governor saying that DeWine “probably wants a Dumocrat to win,”

The advertisement features Acton’s estranged mother, Donna Arthur, who disputes her daughter’s accounts of childhood abuse and hardship. But court records and contemporaneous reporting corroborate key elements of Acton’s account, including allegations that her stepfather sexually assaulted her when she was 12.

The advertisement has drawn criticism from Republicans and Democrats alike, including DeWine, who appointed Acton as Ohio’s health director during the COVID-19 pandemic.

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Trump, however, characterized the controversy as evidence of the ad’s effectiveness. “I suggested, on the other hand, that Vivek should keep it up,” Trump wrote, calling Acton a “defective, dishonest, and incapable Candidate.”

“Who wouldn’t use such an Ad? I would, it’s called, ‘hitting pay dirt,'” Trump declared. He praised Arthur for participating in the advertisement, claiming she was saving Ohio from making a “truly horrible choice.”

The president also accused the media of coordinating attacks against Ramaswamy, dismissing criticism of the advertisement as politically motivated.

Acton accused Ramaswamy of exploiting her family history for political gain. The former state health director is seeking to become Ohio’s first elected female governor. With Election Day approaching, the controversy has exposed divisions among Ohio Republicans as Ramaswamy struggles to overcome Acton’s lead in recent polling.