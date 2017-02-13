(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Trump Organization is making new foreign deals, despite promising not to: report

Trump promised there would be no new deals, but guess what his brand is now pushing for
Matthew Rozsa
February 13, 2017 10:18PM (UTC)

Despite promising not to engage in any foreign deals while Donald Trump is president, there are now reports that the Trump Organization is going ahead with developing resorts in Scotland and the Dominican Republic.

"The Trump organization reportedly is moving ahead with plans for resorts in Scotland and the Dominican Republic," NPR reported.

Advertisement:

It was first reported on Thursday that the Trump Organization was reviving a licensing deal for a beach resort in the Dominican Republic. This raised alarms, especially given that Trump lawyer Sheri Dillon had reassured reporters at a January press conference that "no new foreign deals will be made whatsoever during the duration of President Trump's presidency."

Trump also made headlines in the Dominican Republic in an unrelated story this week — namely, that the Dominican newspaper El Nacional confused Trump for actor Alec Baldwin due to the Saturday Night Live guest's uncanny impersonation of the 45th president.

Trump has a similarly fraught relationship with Scotland. Last week there were protests in Edinburgh in response to Trump's controversial right-wing policies, while Trump's economic bullying and environmental destruction in Aberdeenshire was the subject of a popular 2011 documentary, "You've Been Trumped."

In addition to posing conflicts of interest for Trump's presidency (such as excluding Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates from his Muslim ban, which is oddly coincidental given that he has business in those three countries), Trump's actions in Scotland and the Dominican Republic could wind up violating the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution. If Trump accepts any form of financial compensation from foreign governments as president, he would be in violation of the so-called "foreign emoluments clause" of Article I of the Constitution.


Matthew Rozsa

Matthew Rozsa is a breaking news writer for Salon. He holds an MA in History from Rutgers University-Newark and is ABD in his PhD program in History at Lehigh University. His work has appeared in Mic, Quartz and MSNBC.

MORE FROM Matthew Rozsa

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Dominican Republic Donald Trump Scotland Trump Organization

BROWSE SALON.COM
COMPLETELY AD FREE,
FOR THE NEXT HOUR

Read Now, Pay Later - no upfront
registration for 1-Hour Access

Click Here
7-Day Access and Monthly
Subscriptions also available
No tracking or personal data collection
beyond name and email address

•••


Fearless journalism
in your inbox every day

Sign up for our free newsletter

• • •

Trending Articles

Trending Article Picture
MAGA base to lose their food stamps
Trending Article Picture
Farmers going broke thanks to trade war
Trending Article Picture
College corroborates Cohen's testimony
Trending Article Picture
derailing trump with logic
Trending Article Picture
Depraved billionaires' club