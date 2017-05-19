(Getty/Bryan Cox)

An anti-terrorism device is being used to find undocumented immigrants through their cell phones

FBI and ICE agents used cell phones to find an undocumented immigrant in Detroit
Matthew Rozsa
May 19, 2017 4:36PM (UTC)

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement has already attracted controversy for the harsh new methods it has employed to round up undocumented immigrants since President Donald Trump became president. These included seeking domestic abuse victims and individuals in hypothermia shelters and even removing a brain tumor patient from a hospital.

Now we can add spying on them with a device designed to monitor terrorists' cell phones.

Advertisement:
[salon_video id="14769028"]

An unsealed federal search warrant affidavit reveals that federal investigators have used a cell-site simulator device known as a Hailstorm or Stingray to seek out undocumented immigrants, according to a report by The Detroit News. The machine tricks cell phones within its vicinity into giving it their location data and is capable of interrupting the service of all the cell phones within the location they select. They cannot be used without a judge's prior approval.

The News reported that a Stingray was used by a team of ICE agents and FBI agents to locate a 23-year-old, twice-deported restaurant worker from El Salvador named Rudy Carcamo-Carranza. He had no prior violent record but had been involved with the law due to allegation that he had driven while intoxicated as well as a hit-and-run automobile crash.

In an email to The News, ICE spokesman Khaalid Walls defended using Stingrays.

"ICE officers and special agents use a broad range of lawful investigative techniques in the apprehension of criminal suspects. Cell-site simulators are invaluable law enforcement tools that locate or identify mobile devices during active criminal investigations," Walls said.


Matthew Rozsa

Matthew Rozsa is a breaking news writer for Salon. He holds an MA in History from Rutgers University-Newark and is ABD in his PhD program in History at Lehigh University. His work has appeared in Mic, Quartz and MSNBC.

MORE FROM Matthew Rozsa

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Donald Trump Ice Immigrants Partner Video

BROWSE SALON.COM
COMPLETELY AD FREE,
FOR THE NEXT HOUR

Read Now, Pay Later - no upfront
registration for 1-Hour Access

Click Here
7-Day Access and Monthly
Subscriptions also available
No tracking or personal data collection
beyond name and email address

•••


Fearless journalism
in your inbox every day

Sign up for our free newsletter

• • •

Trending Articles

Trending Article Picture
MAGA base to lose their food stamps
Trending Article Picture
Ivanka can't play dumb forever
Trending Article Picture
College corroborates Cohen's testimony
Trending Article Picture
Farmers going broke thanks to trade war
Trending Article Picture
GOP blew up debt, now claim crisis