Sit back and enjoy Ted Cruz's double standard on Roy Moore and Al Franken

Sen. Ted Cruz blatantly revealed his partisan double-standard when it comes to judging sexual misconduct accusations against politicians who either currently sit in the Senate or aspire to do so. So let's watch him give two completely different answer to roughly the same question.

When asked during a Fox News program on Thursday about whether Republican Senate candidate should be denied his seat if he wins the upcoming Alabama Senate election, Cruz insisted that this would be a bad idea.

"Of course not. And I think we've gotta respect the will of the voters," Cruz told Fox News. "You know, I think the reaction would be... I think it would be completely unacceptable... If the voters of Alabama choose to elect him, for some Washington politicians to say, 'We don't care what the voters say,' I think that would be a mistake. This is an issue that the voters have in front of them and they'll make a decision. I think we need to respect the will of the voters."

When the topic was changed to Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., Cruz abruptly changed his tune.

"You know what, Pete? These allegations are serious. And they keep coming up every day, more and more and more allegations. And I will say, there's a rich irony watching all the Democrats backpedaling and trying to justify now their colleague, who you've got — I think the count is now five women who allege groping. I mean that's a serious, serious problem, and it's something I think we're gonna see debated quite a bit more," Cruz said.

While both Moore and Franken have been accused of sexual abuse, the charges against them are not equal in nature. Moore has been accused of hitting on and attempting to force sex upon teenage girls, while Franken has been accused of groping adult women's buttocks and breasts.

Cruz was not alone among Republicans in applying politically convenient double standards. When House Speaker Paul Ryan was asked about how he could defend President Donald Trump from the sexual assault accusations against him when he has called for Moore to drop out of the Senate race, the congressman replied, "My job here as speaker of the House is to make sure that Congress is an institution that we're proud of and that's what I'm focused on."

Ryan refused to directly answer the question about Trump.