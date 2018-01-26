Jimmy Kimmel announced on Twitter Thursday night that Stormy Daniels, the adult-film performer and erotic dancer who allegedly had an affair with President Donald Trump, will appear on his show, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

The television host said Daniels will join him for an interview Tuesday, January 30, after the president's State of the Union to Congress. "I am pleased to announce that the very gifted Stormy Daniels will be on Kimmel Tuesday 1/30 after the State of the Union. I have MANY QUESTIONS! #MAGA," Kimmel tweeted.

Variety later confirmed the report.

Daniels has been at the eye of the news storm since The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that Michael Cohen, a private attorney for Trump, had paid the adult-film star $130,000 in the weeks ahead of the 2016 presidential election in an agreement that would have her deny that she had an affair with the real-estate tycoon in 2006.

Other, more salacious details about their alleged tryst have surfaced since then. There are also lingering questions as to whether the contract she signed with Cohen was even legal.

Generally speaking, the religious right and the evangelicals Trump leaned on to win the 2016 election have given the president a pass on his alleged infidelities. Tony Perkins, the head of the influential Christian advocacy group the Family Research Council, went so far as to say, "We kind of gave [Trump]—'All right, you get a mulligan. You get a do-over here.'"

Following that revelation, and on the one-year anniversary of Trump's inauguration, the adult-film actress launched a new tour, "Make America Horny Again," at a South Carolina strip club.

The president's first State of the Union address to Congress takes place Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Daniels lands on Kimmel later that night.