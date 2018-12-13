Kellyane Conway’s husband fact checks President Trump’s tweets

Conservative attorney George Conway — the husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway — smacked down the president’s latest denial of criminal wrongdoing.

President Donald Trump insisted Monday morning in a misspelled tweet that no “smocking gun” linked him to campaign collusion with Russia, and he denied that payments made to his mistresses ahead of the election should be considered campaign contributions.

“No, the criminal campaign-finance violations were found by professional line prosecutors in a Republican-controlled United States Department of Justice,” Conway tweeted. “It looks like a pretty good case. Kudos to them.”

Trump’s longtime attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to taking part in those payoffs, which he told prosecutors had been directed by the president weeks before the 2016 election.

No, the criminal campaign-finance violations were found by professional line prosecutors in a Republican-controlled United States Department of Justice. It looks like a pretty good case. Kudos to them. https://t.co/PrtXErjcVI — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 10, 2018