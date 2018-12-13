George Conway (Getty/Chip Somodevilla)

Kellyane Conway’s husband fact checks President Trump’s tweets

George Conway smacked down the president’s latest denial of criminal wrongdoing


follow us in feedly
Travis Gettys
December 13, 2018 11:30am (UTC)
rawstory-logos(aug15)
This article originally appeared on Raw Story

Conservative attorney George Conway — the husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway — smacked down the president’s latest denial of criminal wrongdoing.

President Donald Trump insisted Monday morning in a misspelled tweet that no “smocking gun” linked him to campaign collusion with Russia, and he denied that payments made to his mistresses ahead of the election should be considered campaign contributions.

“No, the criminal campaign-finance violations were found by professional line prosecutors in a Republican-controlled United States Department of Justice,” Conway tweeted. “It looks like a pretty good case. Kudos to them.”

Trump’s longtime attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to taking part in those payoffs, which he told prosecutors had been directed by the president weeks before the 2016 election.


Travis Gettys

MORE FROM Travis Gettys

BROWSE SALON.COM
COMPLETELY AD FREE,
FOR THE NEXT HOUR

Read Now, Pay Later - no upfront
registration for 1-Hour Access

Click Here
7-Day Access and Monthly
Subscriptions also available
No tracking or personal data collection
beyond name and email address

•••






Fearless journalism
in your inbox every day

Sign up for our free newsletter

• • •