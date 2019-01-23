Catholic student wearing MAGA hat in viral photo: "As far as standing there, I had every right"

Nick Sandmann, the white teenage boy who was seen wearing a "Make America Great Again" cap and a smirk on his face while standing in front of the Native American activist Nathan Phillips believes his actions were "not disrespectful."

"As far as standing there, I had every right to do so," the Covington High School student told Savannah Guthrie after the NBC host asked Sandmann if he felt he owed anyone an apology or saw any fault of his own in the incident. The interview aired on Wednesday.

Sandmann, a junior at the Roman Catholic high school, was with his classmates last Friday in Washington, D.C. for the March for Life, an anti-abortion demonstration. He has emerged as the face of the apparent confrontation as video footage showed him appearing to be grinning while standing only about a foot or two from Phillips, a prominent activist, who was present for the Indigenous Peoples March.

"My position is that I was not disrespectful to Mr. Phillips. I respect him. I would like to talk to him," Sandmann told Guthrie. "I mean, in hindsight, I wish we could've walked away and avoided the whole thing."

Video footage from the confrontation shows some of the students, many of them wearing "Make America Great Again" caps, making what appears to be the Tomahawk chop gesture that Native Americans find offensive, as well as noises that seemingly mock Phillips' chanting, as the Native American troupe performs a song about courage and strength at the Indigenous Peoples March on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. Sandmann, in a statement which was first published Sunday, denounced what he called "outright lies," claiming he was trying to remain calm to defuse the tense situation.

Phillips, in contrast, said the students' behavior "was understood by me and those with me as a mockery of our cultures."

Covington High School, which came under intense scrutiny after the incident, was closed Tuesday "due to threats of violence," the Diocese of Covington and the school said in a statement. The school said it "will reopen when they say it is safe to do so."

Earlier on Tuesday, principal Robert Rowe said Covington Catholic High School had made the decision to close "in order to ensure the safety of our students, faculty and staff" after meeting with local law enforcement.

"All activities on campus will be cancelled for the entire day and evening," Rowe said in a letter obtained by The Cincinnati Enquirer. "Students, parents, faculty and staff are not to be on campus for any reason. Please continue to keep the Covington Catholic Community in your prayers."

Meanwhile, the American Indian Movement Chapters of Indiana and Kentucky, which had been planning to hold a "peace vigil to call for an end to racism" outside the Kentucky high school, moved its demonstration a couple miles to the headquarters of the Diocese of Covington. On its Facebook page, the Native American group insisted that "not once have we, as an organization, threatened anyone."

The group also said that, an hour and 46-minute video that surfaced in the aftermath of Friday's confrontation in Washington, which supporters of the Catholic students have alleged is proof they were victims – not aggressors – "does not absolve those boys of their behavior." They continue to stand by Phillips. The 63-year-old activist, the group said, was attempting to "diffuse the situation" between the Catholic students and some Black Hebrew Israelites, which erupted earlier. The group said Phillips was disrespected by the very kids he had tried to defend.

"In the video, you can see the boys approaching and surrounding him after he stops moving and that one boy steps up to face him – not the other way around," the group said. "Their behavior at this point is still a problem, even if they did not create the initial situation. They are seen mocking, laughing at and disrespecting Nathan Phillips."

Phillips and his supporters blame the chaperones who took the students to Washington for a Right to Life March for failing to control them once the shouting began. In his statement, Sandmann confirmed that adult chaperones were with them; however, he claimed that Phillips had targeted him specifically. "He played his drum the entire time he was in my face," he said. Phillips, meanwhile, said he would be willing to meet with the students as a representative of the Indigenous Peoples March and dismissed Sandmann's statement as partially false.

"I have read the statement from Nick Sandmann, the student who stared at me for a long time. He did not apologize, and I believe there are intentional falsehoods in his testimony," Phillips said in a statement Tuesday. "But I have faith that human beings can use a moment like this to find a way to gain understanding from one another."

Sandmann claims he and his family have been threatened. He denies earlier claims by Phillips that the students chanted President Donald Trump's mantra "build that wall" or "anything hateful or racist at any time."

Earlier Tuesday, Trump tweeted his support for the students, calling Sandmann and the others "symbols of Fake News." Trump's eldest son, Don Jr., also spoke out in support of the students Monday night on Fox News.

Covington High school has apologized to Phillips on behalf of the students, and the principal promised "an independent third-party investigator" would investigate the viral incident that took place in the nation's capital. That statement did not elaborate on the investigation or who would conduct it.

The Diocese of Covington called Friday's encounter "a very serious matter that has already permanently altered the lives of many people. It is important for us to gather the facts that will allow us to determine what corrective actions, if any, are appropriate."