Joe Biden calls for President Trump to be impeached: "He’s shooting holes in the Constitution"

“No president in American history has dared to engage in such unimaginable behavior,” Biden says of Trump
Travis Gettys
October 9, 2019 11:54PM (UTC)
This article originally appeared on Raw Story
rawstory-logos(aug15)

Joe Biden says President Donald Trump should be impeached.

The former vice president forcefully called for Trump’s impeachment during a campaign speech Wednesday afternoon in New Hampshire, saying the president has “indicted himself.”

“No president in American history has dared to engage in such unimaginable behavior,” Biden said.

Advertisement:

“Donald Trump has violated his oath of office, betrayed this nation and committed impeachable acts,” Biden added. “He should be impeached.”

House Democrats have launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine into digging up campaign dirt on Biden.

“We all laughed when he said he could stand on Fifth Avenue, and shoot someone and get away with it,” Biden said. “He is shooting holes in the Constitution, and we cannot let him get away with it.”

Watch more here: 


Travis Gettys

MORE FROM Travis Gettys

Related Articles

Image
Why Trump caved to China and Huawei
Vijay Prashad
Image
Donald Trump, fascist storyteller
Chauncey DeVega
Image
The market, and California, say no
Terry H. Schwadron
Image
Epstein: Trump's perfect man
Lucian K. Truscott IV

Fearless journalism
in your inbox every day

Sign up for our free newsletter

• • •