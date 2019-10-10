"If you work for ICE, quit": Never Again launches career services site for agents looking for change

ICE agents looking for a change have a new, secretive resource, thanks to immigration rights activists who on Monday launched a career services program intended to help employees of the government agency find other work.

"If you work for ICE, you can get help to quit," actor and activist Rob Delaney said on Twitter Monday.

Advertisement:

The Atlanta branch of Never Again Action, the advocacy group that fights against President Donald Trump's war on immigrants in order to avoid a repeat of genocide like in the Holocaust, announced the website "Quit ICE" on Monday as "a new initiative to encourage Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) employees to quit their jobs by offering them free and confidential career advice from professionals."

"You don’t have to work for ICE," the site tells visitors. "You don't have to be complicit in the atrocities happening at our nation's border and within our immigration system."

"You want people to stop being complicit? Make it possible," tweeted Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg.

The site has already fielded at least two requests, Never Again told The Daily Beast on Tuesday.

"Based on the two people who reached out to us, there are definitely people there who don't want to be there," said Never Again Atlanta organizer Emily Baselt.