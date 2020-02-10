Kellyanne Conway hints more firings could come after Trump acquitted in impeachment trial

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway suggested more firings could come in the wake of President Donald Trump's impeachment acquittal.

Conway appeared Monday morning on "Fox & Friends," where she hinted that additional administration officials could be forced out for testifying against the president during the impeachment inquiry, reported Politico.

"Maybe," she said, and defended the removal of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and his twin brother, Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, from the National Security Council.

"In the case of the Vindman brothers, you remember, they were detailed here," and remain "employed today," Conway said. "They are working at the Army, where they were. They were detailed to the NSC. This is typical. I've had detailees on my small staff. This is very typical in a White House to have a detailee for a temporary period of time who then returns to what their full-time job is."

She also justified the removal of EU ambassador Gordon Sondland, who also testified against the president.

"It was nice of the president to give him that post in the first place," Conway said. "He wrote a big check to the inauguration but wasn't really there before the president improbably, unsurprisingly, won, for people like that."