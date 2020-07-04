Rudy Giuliani suggested Joe Biden was cognitively impaired, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough laughed in astonishment.

The former New York City mayor has become infamous for his rambling and incoherent TV appearances, and the "Morning Joe" host rolled a supercut of some of Giuliani's lowlights as a surrogate for President Donald Trump.

Advertisement:

"I don't understand it!" Scarborough said. "I just don't understand why Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani and all these people who have a greatest hits package of being cognitively impaired would point to anybody else and suggest they're cognitively impaired. We've been saying this for a long time. Donald Trump can't attack Joe Biden on this issue, because for every clip they find, we can find 10 clips that make them look even more concerning."

"Who is this someone continuing to say let's use this cognitive approach?" he added. "Because whoever it is they are hurting the president's campaign because it only draws attention to his own deficits that are all on tape."