Kanye West announces he's running for president in 4th of July tweet

Kanye West (Getty/Oliver Contreras)

Bob Brigham
July 5, 2020 1:45PM (UTC)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

Kanye West announced a 2020 presidential bid on Independence Day.

West infamously referred to his red "Make America Great Again" hat as his "Superman cape" and dropped an F-bomb in the Oval Office while voicing his support for the president.

West's White House antics were mocked by NBC's "Saturday Night Live" in the show's cold open.

But West is now apparently running against Trump.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States," West posted on Twitter.

Watch Chris Redd portray West while Alec Baldwin plays Trump on SNL:

Bob Brigham

