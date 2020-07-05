Trump scrambles to explain how he can still win in the face of devastating new Fox News poll

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday to explain away recent Fox News polls that showed him losing, along with other polls that show people are turning to former Vice President Joe Biden amid the coronavirus crisis.

"@FoxNews gladly puts up the phony suppression polls as soon as they come out," Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon. "We are leading in the REAL polls because people are sick & tired of watching the Democrat run cities, in all cases, falling apart. Also, now 96% Approval Rating in the Republican Party. Another 2016!"

Advertisement:

.@FoxNews gladly puts up the phony suppression polls as soon as they come out. We are leading in the REAL polls because people are sick & tired of watching the Democrat run cities, in all cases, falling apart. Also, now 96% Approval Rating in the Republican Party. Another 2016! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2020

There wasn't a new Fox News poll posted yet, according to the site. It appears that Trump is still frustrated with the last polls from mid-June showing Biden winning.

According to the numbers, 50 percent of respondents would vote for Biden, and just 38 for Trump. It's a dramatic decline from May's polling, which found 48 percent supported Biden and 40 percent would vote Trump.