Niece says Trump remains "much as he was at three years old": "Unable to regulate his emotions"

“Today, Donald is much as he was at three years old: incapable of growing, learning or evolving," Mary Trump writes
July 6, 2020 7:29PM (UTC)

This article originally appeared on AlterNet.

Despite efforts by members of the Trump family and their allies to prevent Mary L. Trump's new tell-all book from being released, it looks like the book will be coming out sooner than previously expected. According to CNN's Brian Stelter, Simon & Schuster has announced that the release date for "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man" has been moved from July 28 to Tuesday, July 14 "due to high demand and extraordinary interest."

Simon & Schuster also released the book's back cover, containing insights into its contents and saying of President Donald Trump: "Today, Donald is much as he was at three years old: incapable of growing, learning or evolving, unable to regulate his emotions, moderate his responses, or take in and synthesize information."

It continues: "His father, Fred, became his only available parent. But Fred firmly believed that dealing with young children was not his duty . . . From the beginning, Fred's self-interest skewed his priorities."

Mary Trump, who is a clinical psychologist and the president's niece, argues in her book that her uncle is a reflection of dysfunction within the Trump family. One of the Trump family members who was vehemently opposed to its release was Robert Trump, the president's younger brother — and his attorney, Charles Harder, applauded last week when Judge Hal B. Greenwald of the New York State Supreme Court blocked the book's release. But Greenwald's decision was later reversed by an appellate court.

Although "Too Much and Never Enough" isn't out yet, it is already No. 1 on Amazon.

