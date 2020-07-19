Make this boozy creamsicle-inspired treat to feel like an indulgent kid again

You're just four ingredients away from a grown-up version of the summer staple that is the Creamsicle (or Dreamsicle, depending on where you're from). This hits all the notes of the original sweet treat. It's sugary, creamy, and citrusy, but the addition of Aperol — which contains 11% alcohol content by volume — adds just a little booze and bitterness.

If you want to up the alcohol content even more, I've tried these popsicles with both coconut rum, which adds a slightly tropical flair to the mix, or whipped cream vodka. Both are delicious ways to add extra boozy-smoothness.

Advertisement:

Boozy Creamsicle

½ cup of Orange Soda

¼ cup of Aperol

½ cup Heavy Whipping Cream

3 tablespoons sugar

Optional: ¼ cup of coconut rum or whipped cream vodka

Add the heavy whipping cream to a large saucepan over medium. Once it begins to gently simmer, reduce the heat to low and add the sugar, stirring constantly until the sugar has dissolved. Remove the mixture from heat and pour it into a large mixing bowl.

Advertisement:

Once cooled, add the remaining ingredients to the mixing bowl and stir vigorously until combined. Using a funnel or a ladle — or just a large kitchen spoon— pour the mixture into your popsicle molds. Depending on the size of your molds, you should end up with 6 to 10 popsicles (I used these and ended up with 8).

Pop them in the freezer and wait. Depending on the thickness of your popsicles, as well as the settings of your freezer, it should take between 4 and 6 hours. Once completely frozen, carefully remove them and enjoy!