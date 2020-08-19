Anderson Cooper calls MyPillow CEO "a snake oil salesman" as he peddles coronavirus miracle "cure"

Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and a vigorous supporter of President Donald Trump, is touting oleandrin — which comes from the poisonous oleander plant — as a miracle cure for COVID-19 and has recommended that Trump do the same. Appearing on CNN this week, Lindell stridently defended his recommendation — inspiring host Anderson Cooper to describe him as a "snake oil salesman."

Lindell, during his heated exchange with the CNN host, declared, "I'm just telling you, this is the answer. Wouldn't you want to save lives? This is what my heart is."

While Lindell was ranting, Cooper commented: "You really are like a snake oil salesman. I mean, you could be in the old west standing on a box telling people to drink the amazing elixir."

Lindell shouted, "I do what Jesus has me do. I give the glory to God, and I want to help people. That's my passion. I'm not money-driven . . . Ask yourself: Why would I ruin my reputation if I didn't believe in this product?" — to which Anderson responded, "You don't have a great reputation."

The MyPillow CEO declared that his critics "destroyed me when I went all in for this great president." Lindell claimed that the Better Business Bureau lowered his score because of his support for Trump, inspiring a frustrated Cooper to say, "That's just sad" and note that the BBB doesn't evaluate businesspeople based on their political views.

You can watch the video below via Twitter: