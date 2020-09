This article originally appeared on Raw Story

On Thursday, The Atlantic published a bombshell report — based on "four people with firsthand knowledge" of President Donald Trump's comments.

The reporting was confirmed by the Associated Press.

Late on Thursday, Trump denied the report in a thread posted on Twitter:

Advertisement:

Conservative Washington Post columnist Max Boot says Trump's denial means that those quoted have an obligation to come forward publicly.

Trump also blasted the reporting in comments to reporters: