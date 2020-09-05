Trump supporters enjoy a boat parade for the re-election of President Donald Trump on July 4, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Trump boat parade swamped: Multiple MAGA vessels sink in Texas lake

Trump boat parade ends in disaster after multiple vessels sink in Texas lake on Saturday



Bob Brigham
September 6, 2020

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

Texas Republicans endangered themselves on Saturday by failing to safely hold a boat parade.

"Multiple 911 calls have been made regarding boats being in distress, some sinking at the 'Trump Boat Parade' scheduled for Saturday afternoon on Lake Travis, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office. TCSO confirmed with CBS Austin that multiple boats have been sinking and are in distress," CBS Austin reported Saturday. "The sheriff's office says calls have been made about boats along the entire route of the parade, some of the locations include: Paradise Cove, Emerald Point and West Beach."

Photos from the scene showed rough waters.

Here's some of what people were saying about the boat parade:


