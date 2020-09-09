Trump says it would be "an insult to our country” if Kamala Harris became the first female president

President Donald Trump lashed out at Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) during a rally held in violation of North Carolina's COVID-19 regulations.

"Nobody likes her," Trump claimed.

According to the Real Clear Politics polling average, Harris has a 45.9% favorability rating average with only 41.3% unfavorable, giving her a 4.6% net favorablity rating. Trump only has a 452% favorablility rating average, with 55.3% unfavorable, giving him a negative 13.3% net favorability rating.

Advertisement:

"She could never be the first woman president. That would be an insult to our country," Trump argued.

Trump then repeatedly mispronounced her name, which sounds like "comma-la."