Trump says it would be "an insult to our country” if Kamala Harris became the first female president

“She could never be the first woman president. That would be an insult to our country,” Trump said of Harris



September 9, 2020 8:49AM (UTC)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

President Donald Trump lashed out at Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) during a rally held in violation of North Carolina's COVID-19 regulations.

"Nobody likes her," Trump claimed.

According to the Real Clear Politics polling average, Harris has a 45.9% favorability rating average with only 41.3% unfavorable, giving her a 4.6% net favorablity rating. Trump only has a 452% favorablility rating average, with 55.3% unfavorable, giving him a negative 13.3% net favorability rating.

"She could never be the first woman president. That would be an insult to our country," Trump argued.

Trump then repeatedly mispronounced her name, which sounds like "comma-la."


