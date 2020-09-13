The brighter and sweeter flavor profile of limoncello sends this Negroni soaring to new heights

Shaken, stirred, clarified, layered, floral and more—these stunning recipes are made for every cocktail lover. Natalie Migliarini's self-taught cocktail skills and James Stevenson's industry know-how form the power partnership that is "Beautiful Booze." Their mixology wizardry and worldly expertise will have you twisting cocktail classics with ease—from sours and tropical tipples to beverages with more unique ingredients. (Martinis made with butterfly pea gin, anyone? With vibrantly photographed recipes like the Limoncello Negroni, Prickly Pear and Pineapple Clarified Margarita and more, you'll be just as thrilled to show this book off as you will be to mix its drinks.

This Limoncello Negroni may be quick and easy, but it certainly doesn't sacrifice anything when it comes to flavor. We've eliminated the gin and substituted it with the brighter, sweeter flavor profile of limoncello, which plays well with the bitterness of the Campari. Wanting to keep this Negroni on the lighter side of the palate, we opted for blanc vermouth in the place of sweet vermouth, enabling the limoncello to really shine. To pay homage to the limoncello in this variation, we also charred a lemon slice to use as a garnish, and to add some contrasting color to the overall presentation.

Recipe: Limoncello Negroni

Serves 1

Suggested glassware: Double old-fashioned glass

1 ounce limoncello

1 ounce Campari

1 ounce blanc vermouth

3/4 ounce chilled water

Charred lemon slice to garnish (see note)

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice.

Stir for approximately 30 seconds to chill and combine ingredients.

Strain into a double old-fashioned glass.

Garnish with a charred lemon slice.

Note: To char a lemon slice, simply take your lemon slice and char it with a kitchen torch.

Like this recipe as much as we do? Click here to purchase a copy of "Beautiful Booze: Stylish Cocktails to Make at Home."