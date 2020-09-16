Advertisements featuring Fox News personalities, including Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, and Sean Hannity, adorn the front of the News Corporation building, (Getty Images/Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

CNN host John King calls Fox News "state TV" after Laura Ingraham rushes to defend Trump

Though Trump answered questions directly from voters in a recent town hall, Ingraham claimed he had been ambushed
Alex Henderson
September 16, 2020 6:37PM (UTC)

This article originally appeared on AlterNet.

After President Donald Trump answered questions from U.S. voters and moderator George Stephanopoulos at an ABC News townhall event in Philadelphia on Tuesday night, September 15, Trump supporters were quick to describe it as a gotcha event — including Fox News' Laura Ingraham, who considered the townhall an "ambush." But the following day on CNN, host John King found Ingraham's claim laughable and described Fox News as "state TV."

During the townhall, Trump answered questions on issues ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to racial justice.

Advertisement:

"On Fox News, Laura Ingraham called this an 'ambush' by ABC," King told reporter Josh Dawsey. "Yeah, ABC put the president of the United States, the leader of democracy, in a room with voters — where he had to answer questions from his citizens. I guess Fox News considers that an ambush. Does the Trump campaign think they should do more of this or, after last night, keep him away from voters?"

Dawsey  responded that Trump's campaign is trying to "reintroduce him to voters in different scenes" and "draw a contrast with Joe Biden" — adding, "I don't think the advisers that I talked to around the president necessarily saw it as an ambush or a bad evening, even though his answers on coronavirus were not particularly helpful to the president . . . The ambush sentiment that you mentioned is not one that I heard commonly cheered in Trumpworld."

King interjected, "Just on state TV, not from Trumpland itself."

Advertisement:

You can watch the video below via YouTube:


Alex Henderson

MORE FROM Alex Henderson

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Alternet Cnn Donald Trump Fox News John King Laura Ingraham Politics Republicans Tv

Fearless journalism
in your inbox every day

Sign up for our free newsletter

• • •