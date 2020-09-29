Donald Trump | Hydroxychloroquine pills (Getty Images/Salon)

Trump fans who took hydroxychloroquine could be denied health insurance if SCOTUS kills Obamacare

President Trump continually pushed his supporters to take Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate to fight COVID-19
Bob Brigham
September 29, 2020 10:32AM (UTC)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

One of the bizarre reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic was President Donald Trump continually pushing supporters to take Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate.

While there never evidence the drug could successfully treat coronavirus, Trump began pushing it regardless — even after his own agencies issued warnings the drug could harm patients.

The people who took the drug, including the president himself, could be denied health insurance.

Larry Levitt, the executive vice president for health policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation, noted that patients who had taken Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate used to receive automatic "medication denials" before Democrats passed the Affordable Care Act during the Obama administration.

This means, if Trump's Department of Justice is successful in overturning the Affordable Care Act, Republicans who listened to Trump may have a hard time buying insurance in the individual market.

