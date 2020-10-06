Eric Trump claims that his father "literally saved Christianity"

President Donald Trump can add to his resume that he apparently "saved Christianity," according to his son Eric Trump, the KFile posted on Twitter.

The moment came as part of a North Dakota radio interview. The middle Trump son rattled off a list of his dad's accomplishments, saying of his father, "he literally saved Christianity."

He didn't give examples of how Trump managed to save the 2.4 billion people practicing the faith, or even what the president saved Christianity from. However, he did say that there was some kind of war going on between Democrats and Christians. Most of the elected Democrats in office are Christians. He didn't provide any evidence, Christians aren't being shot in the streets or thrown in jail. However, the first lady did complain she "doesn't give a f*ck about Christmas decorations."

Around the time the comments were made, allegations were surfacing that Trump openly mocked his Christian supporters as "full of sh*t."

"They're all hustlers," Trump said, according to former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

"His view was 'I've been talking to these people for years; I've let them stay at my hotels—they're gonna endorse me. I played the game,'" a former campaign adviser to Trump said.

You can hear the video of Eric Trump in the tweet from the KFile below: