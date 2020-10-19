U.S. President Donald Trump participates in the first presidential debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Floridians ask judge to declare Trump debating "a public nuisance" so he doesn’t spread COVID

A group of Miami-Dade residents have filed the suit to prevent Trump from visiting the state
Bob Brigham
October 19, 2020 10:28AM (UTC)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

The Commission on Presidential Debates on Thursday announced that the second presidential debate will be a "virtual" town hall between President Donald Trump and Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden.

But with Trump threatening to boycott the affair, a group of Miami-Dade residents have filed suit to have Trump declared "a public nuisance" to prevent him from visiting the state and possibly spreading COVID-19.

Advertisement:

The lawsuit cites a Florida statute declaring a nuisance as anything that "tends to annoy the community [or] injure the health of the community."

"The potential harm, if any, caused by canceling the townhall debate or not taking steps to ensure Plaintiff's safety is vastly outweighed by the high risk of the continued, rapid spread of COVID-19," the lawsuit reads.

Biden, for his part, said Tuesday that there should not be a debate if Trump is still positive for coronavirus.

Advertisement:

The lawsuit was filed by attorney Daniel Uhlfelder.

 


Bob Brigham

MORE FROM Bob Brigham

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Coronavirus Covid-19 Donald Trump Florida Raw Story

Fearless journalism
in your inbox every day

Sign up for our free newsletter

• • •