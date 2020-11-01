Warm up this fall with this simple salmon chowder from "The Pacific Northwest Seafood Cookbook"

This recipe has been excerpted with permission from "The Pacific Northwest Seafood Cookbook" by Naomi Tomky, W.W. Norton, 2019

Clam chowder may get all the press, but this one-pot salmon version embodies the ethos behind Pacific Northwest seafood: a stunning, soul-warming dish with the fish as the star of the show. It's dead simple to make, but the flavors are exciting and lively. There are no tricks or trickiness to the recipe, and it works equally well with the fresh salmon called for here, canned salmon, or leftover cooked salmon. Either way, the result is a comforting, delightful soup that emphasizes the flavor of the fish.

***

Recipe: Salmon Chowder

Serves 4 to 6

4 ounces bacon, chopped

2 celery ribs, chopped

1 leek, white parts only, chopped

½ teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

2 large Yukon Gold (or similar) potatoes, diced

2 cups chicken stock

2 bay leaves

1 sprig thyme

½ pound salmon, skin and bones removed, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

½ cup heavy cream

Zest of 1 lemon

¼ cup chopped parsley

1. In a heavy pot or Dutch oven over medium heat, cook the bacon until most of the fat is rendered and the pieces begin to crisp, about 8 minutes. Add the celery, leek, and ½ teaspoon of salt, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are soft, about 5 minutes.

2. Dust in the flour, stirring to make sure there are no clumps, then add the potatoes, stock, bay leaves, and thyme. Lower the heat and let simmer for 10 minutes. The potatoes should be starting to soften—you should be able to stab them easily with a fork. If not, keep simmering for a few more minutes.

3. Add the salmon and mustard, and let cook for 3 to 5 minutes, until the salmon is fully opaque. Turn off the heat, stir in the cream and the lemon zest, then salt to taste.

4. Garnish with parsley.

