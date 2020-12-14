Republican lawmaker in Michigan punished after hinting at violent Electoral College disruption

During a Monday morning appearance on Michigan's WPHM-AM, far-right Republican Gary Eisen — who serves in the Michigan House of Representatives — hinted that he would take actions to disrupt the meeting of the Electoral College. And the Michigan House, according to the Detroit Free Press, has removed Eisen from his committee assignments because of it.

The Free Press' Dave Boucher reports that when Eisen appeared on WPHM, he "was asked about the Electoral College, set to meet Monday in the state Senate chamber to cast the state's 16 electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden."

Advertisement:

"Eisen made the comments in the context of he and others in Lansing having some sort of event, either at the capitol or somewhere else," Boucher explains. "He said he could not rule out the possibility of violence."

According to Boucher, "Eisen also made reference to a threat he said was received regarding safety at the capitol. He questioned the veracity of threat, however, calling it 'convenient' and implying it would impede efforts for Trump supporters to contest the Electoral College proceedings."

Eisen has joined President Donald Trump in claiming, without evidence, that he was the victim of widespread voter fraud and that Joe Biden isn't really president-elect.