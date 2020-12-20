"Saturday Night Live": Mike Pence gets vaccinated, and Kamala Harris slaps him

On a special holiday edition of the sketch comedy show, a new actor took on the role of Joe Biden from Jim Carrey

By Bob Brigham
December 20, 2020 7:28PM (UTC)
main article image
Beck Bennett as Mike Pence, and Mikey Day as a healthcare worker during the "Pence Gets The Vaccine" cold open on "Saturday Night Live" (Will Heath/NBC)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

NBC's "Saturday Night Live" held their final show of 2020 with a special holiday edition.

During the show's cold open, Vice President Mike Pence prepared to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Pence said Trump called him a "human shield" for taking the vaccine.

Advertisement:

The Vice President began to take off his pants and bend over – with a towel in his mouth – before the doctor informed him it wasn't that type of procedure.

Then Vice President-elect Kamala Harris showed up, because "she won more votes."

Harris slapped Pence across the face when he questioned the election outcome.

Advertisement:

"You do not!" she commanded.

"I''m sorry," he replied. "Trump made me do it. He says I have to overturn the Electoral College or he'll make my Spotify playlist public."

Hilarity ensued as Joe Biden, and then Rudy Giuliani, joined the skit.

Watch:


Bob Brigham

MORE FROM Bob Brigham

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Clip Covid-19 Vaccine Mike Pence Raw Story Saturday Night Live